Beloved Lata didi will be missed on Jan 22: PM

She passed away at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022.





"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan." He also shared the link of the shlok, 'Shree Ramarpan, Mata Ramo Matpita Ramchandrah.'





Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more.





The legendary singer ruled the music industry for decades.

