RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Beloved Lata didi will be missed on Jan 22: PM
January 17, 2024  10:00
image
Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country will miss the beloved legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

PM Modi took to social media platform X to state "As the nation awaits January 22 with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Sharing a shloka sung by her," PM Modi said it was the last recording by Lata Mangeshkar.

She passed away at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022.

"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan." He also shared the link of the shlok, 'Shree Ramarpan, Mata Ramo Matpita Ramchandrah.'

Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more.

The legendary singer ruled the music industry for decades.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz downs Gasquet; Swiatek through
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz downs Gasquet; Swiatek through

World No 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a strong early challenge from former champion Sofia Kenin to reach the second round of the Australian Open

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Did Rajiv Gandhi Open Babri Masjid's Locks?
Did Rajiv Gandhi Open Babri Masjid's Locks?

A revealing excerpt from Mani Shankar Aiyar's fascinating new book, The Rajiv I Knew.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances