Being Ram bhakt not sin: Cong leader accepts invite
January 17, 2024  10:30

Days after top leaders in the Congress turned down the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya, its former Uttar Pradesh party chief Nirmal Khatri said that he has accepted the invite for the January 22 event saying that being a Ram Bhakt (devotee of Lord Ram) is not a sin.

"...in connection with the program of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on 22nd in Ayodhya, I will participate in this program in honour of the personal invitation of respected Champat Rai ji, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust," Khatri said in a post on 'X'.

"Being a devotee of Ram is not a sin, I am proud of this devotion," he reasoned.

The former Faizabad MP further said that there is no instruction from the Congress party prohibiting its leaders from visiting the temple and only the top leaders in the party have turned down the invitation. 

Khatri also reasoned that even the Uttar Pradesh Congress unit has asked its workers to visit the Ayodhya temple and take a dip in the Saryu river to mark the Pran Pratishtha event.

"There is no instruction from the Congress Party that no Congressman should participate in this program on 22nd. Only our top leaders have expressed their inability to attend the event on 22nd. Hence I accept the invitation on 22nd and will participate in it. And now the state Congress unit has also inspired the state Congress unit to accept the invitation of 22nd by doing Ayodhya Yatra and take a dip in Saryu at all costs," Khatri said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief said that the fight against the ideology of any party or organization can be done only by strengthening its organization on an ideological basis and not by any reaction.

"We will not be able to compete with our opponent in the battle of events. Only by strengthening our organization on an ideological basis will we be able to fight our opponent, to which no attention is being paid," he complained.
