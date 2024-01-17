RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Akhilesh Yadav unlikely to join Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP
January 17, 2024  18:26
image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he is 'unlikely' to join Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi. 

When asked about this at a press conference at the party office here, Yadav said, "Neither the Congress nor the BJP invites us to their programmes." 

Yadav, who flagged off "Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao Samajwadi PDA Yatra" from the party office here, said that the yatra will spread the ideologies of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Mulayam Singh Yadav down to the villages. 

PDA stands for Pichada, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak-Muslims (backward, Dalits and minorities, especially Muslims). 

"We have taken a pledge to fulfil dreams of old socialists and the yatra will cover many districts of the state. It will attempt to unite backwards, Dalits, minorities and also upper castes," he said, adding that SP was the only party which was fighting to save constitutional values and the constitution. 

Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai said that Rahul Gandhi's yatra is expected to come to Uttar Pradesh on February 14. 

It will spend 11 days in the state and pass through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli, and Rahul's former constituency Amethi, currently represented by Union Minister Smriti Irani, among others. -- PTI
