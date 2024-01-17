Agatha Christie: The Indian hotel murder that inspired her





"The case made global headlines because of the "peculiarity of the circumstances surrounding it", as one Australian newspaper noted in 1912. British newspapers carried blow-by-blow accounts of the trial with headlines like 'Mussoorie murder trial', 'hotel mystery' and the 'crystal gazing trial'."





"In September 1911, Frances Garnett Orme, 49, was found dead in her room at the Savoy, an upmarket hotel built by an Irish barrister. A post-mortem report found that Orme had been poisoned with prussic acid - a cyanide-based poison. Her friend, Eva Mount Stephens, 36, was accused of murdering her.