RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Agatha Christie: The Indian hotel murder that inspired her
January 17, 2024  16:15
image
"In September 1911, Frances Garnett Orme, 49, was found dead in her room at the Savoy, an upmarket hotel built by an Irish barrister. A post-mortem report found that Orme had been poisoned with prussic acid - a cyanide-based poison. Her friend, Eva Mount Stephens, 36, was accused of murdering her.

"The case made global headlines because of the "peculiarity of the circumstances surrounding it", as one Australian newspaper noted in 1912. British newspapers carried blow-by-blow accounts of the trial with headlines like 'Mussoorie murder trial', 'hotel mystery' and the 'crystal gazing trial'."

Read the story here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch
Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses, heads for Biden rematch

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

SC stays HC order for survey of Mathura mosque
SC stays HC order for survey of Mathura mosque

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stayed the implementation of the December 14, 2023, order by which it had agreed to the appointment of a court commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises which, the...

Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz downs Gasquet; Swiatek through
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz downs Gasquet; Swiatek through

World No 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a strong early challenge from former champion Sofia Kenin to reach the second round of the Australian Open

Trust member, not Modi, is the 'yajman' of Ram temple puja
Trust member, not Modi, is the 'yajman' of Ram temple puja

Earlier, there was a debate if Modi is entitled to adopt the role which usually goes to a "householder".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances