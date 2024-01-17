11-year-old boy among 2 gored to death at bull taming event venue in TN





According to the police, two spectators, the boy and a youth in his thirties, were seriously wounded when they were attacked by bulls at the venue of 'Manjuvirattu'.





They eventually succumbed to their injuries.





'Manjuvirattu' is a kind of bull taming sport like 'Jallikattu.'





It is held in several parts of Tamil Nadu. A senior police official told PTI, "These were accidental deaths. Both of them died on the spot."





The boy and the youth were injured after being mauled by the bulls near a spot designated for the 'collection' of animals, he added. -- PTI

