11-year-old boy among 2 gored to death at bull taming event venue in TN

11-year-old boy among 2 gored to death at bull taming event venue in TNJanuary 17, 2024 22:54
File image
Two persons, including a 11-year old boy, were gored to death at the venue of a bull taming event held at Siravayal near in Sivaganga on Wednesday.
According to the police, two spectators, the boy and a youth in his thirties, were seriously wounded when they were attacked by bulls at the venue of 'Manjuvirattu'.
They eventually succumbed to their injuries.
'Manjuvirattu' is a kind of bull taming sport like 'Jallikattu.'
It is held in several parts of Tamil Nadu. A senior police official told PTI, "These were accidental deaths. Both of them died on the spot."
The boy and the youth were injured after being mauled by the bulls near a spot designated for the 'collection' of animals, he added. -- PTI
