Yogi begins BJP's poll graffiti drive, slogan is...





The chief minister first drew a lotus flower on the wall of Shri Vishwakarma Bhagwan Panchayat temple in Jatashankar and wrote the slogan below "ek baar phir Modi sarkar, is baar 400 paar" to start the campaign, which aims at enthusing the BJP workers ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.





Addressing the party workers present at the event organised by the BJP, Adityanath exhorted them to take the campaign to new heights of success like the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.





He said the campaign is very significant in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes to communicate with the voters as well as three massive rallies to be held ahead of the elections.





The chief minister urged all the MPs, MLAs as well as representatives of the panchayat and municipal bodies to play their role with full responsibility.





"Draw the lotus and write the slogan underneath it wherever there is space on public buildings. However, permission must be taken before writing on someone's personal property. Efforts should be made to ensure that no space is empty of slogan," he said.





Emphasizing the importance of strengthening booth management, Adityanath said, "The stronger are our booths, the more effective will be our dialogue with the voters, with our candidates winning with huge margins."





Asserting the resolution for 2024 is to cross 400 seats, the chief minister said that the party workers should dedicate their efforts towards achieving this end.





He added that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has by launching this campaign on Monday given a new resolution to the country from Delhi.





"The schemes of the Central and state governments have created new trust among the citizens. Infrastructure works of global standards have taken place in the country and state. Highway, railway and air connectivity have strengthened. New AIIMS and IITs have been formed," said Adityanath. "Many schemes have created new standards. The plans have not just been announced but have also been implemented to ensure their 100 per cent saturation," he added. PTI

