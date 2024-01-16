RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will solve 'horrible' Israeli situation soon: Trump
January 16, 2024  14:19
image
Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday emphasised that Israel would not have been attacked if he were still president and further promised to solve the situation "very fast" if reelected, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Trump, on Tuesday, won the Iowa caucuses, according to CNN, solidifying his position as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to turn up against incumbent Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch.

Following his win at the Republican Iowa caucuses, Trump called President Joe Biden the "worst president that we've had in the history of the country," as per The Times of Israel.

He further said that if he were still president, "Russia would not have attacked, and Israel would never have been attacked." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati
No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay
Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.

In Pictures - Jabeur, Gauff ease into second round; Osaka ousted
In Pictures - Jabeur, Gauff ease into second round; Osaka ousted

Images from Day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances