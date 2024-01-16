Will solve 'horrible' Israeli situation soon: Trump





Trump, on Tuesday, won the Iowa caucuses, according to CNN, solidifying his position as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to turn up against incumbent Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch.





Following his win at the Republican Iowa caucuses, Trump called President Joe Biden the "worst president that we've had in the history of the country," as per The Times of Israel.





He further said that if he were still president, "Russia would not have attacked, and Israel would never have been attacked." -- ANI

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday emphasised that Israel would not have been attacked if he were still president and further promised to solve the situation "very fast" if reelected, as reported by The Times of Israel.