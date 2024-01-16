RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US Prez race: Trump wins 1st Republican contest
January 16, 2024  08:22
image
Former United States Presdient Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his closest rivals languishing far behind, cementing his status as the presumptive Republican candidate.

It was not immediately clear who would emerge as the second-place finisher, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. 

DeSantis and Haley are competing to emerge as the top alternative to the former president.

The results are just the first in what will be a months-long effort for Trump to secure the GOP nomination a third consecutive time. 

Trump was already looking ahead to a potential general election matchup against President Joe Biden as he addressed hundreds of cheering supporters at a caucus site at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay
Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.

In Pictures - Jabeur, Gauff ease into second round; Osaka ousted
In Pictures - Jabeur, Gauff ease into second round; Osaka ousted

Images from Day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday.

BSP Beyond Behenji
BSP Beyond Behenji

'It is an existential crisis. We cannot recover lost ground through social media. We need to forge alliances and reshape our ideological contours.'

Can Diabetics Eat Samosa, Kachori For Breakfast?
Can Diabetics Eat Samosa, Kachori For Breakfast?

Start the day with some whole grains or oats. Include a good source of fibre-containing food with every meal or snack.

Date Night For Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth
Date Night For Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth

It was raining stars at the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's only daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare, as the proud father invited *everyone* from the film industry.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances