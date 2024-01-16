Singer Chitra faces cyber attack over Lord Ram hymns chanting appeal





In a brief video circulated on social media platforms in the last two days, the eminent singer asked everyone to chant the Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama mantra at 12.20 pm, when the consecration ceremony is held.





She also asked people to light five-wick lamps in their houses in the evening on the same day to mark the occasion.





The 60-year-old singer concluded her message by reciting the Sanskrit hymn Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu, wishing that the Almighty's blessings may be showered on everyone.





However, the video message from the singer didn't go down well with a section of netizens who vehemently criticised her for the action.





Many felt that she shouldn't have endorsed the Ram temple, while some others charged that she took political sides by delivering such a message.





There were also many social media users who extended support to the singer, saying that she has every right and a freedom to express her opinion.





Well-known singer G Venugopal, who strongly supported Chitra in the row, said the online remarks insulted and hurt her, which was disheartening.





In a Facebook post, he requested the critics to forgive Chitra if they have any difference of opinion with her statements. -- PTI

