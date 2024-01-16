Scindia: SOPs, war rooms to help passengers





"In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines.





1. In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports.

2. Implementation of the @DGCAIndia Directives, SOPs and CARs will be monitored and reported regularly.

3. 'War Rooms' will be set up by airports and airline operators at the 6 Metro Airports to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy.

4. Sufficient CISF manpower availability will be ensured round-the-clock. 5. RWY 29L at @DelhiAirport has been made CAT III operational today.

6. Operationalization of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken.





Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued show cause notices to IndiGo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport tarmac on Sunday, according to official sources.

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on Sunday.

Both IndiGo and MIAL were not proactive in anticipating the situation and making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport, as per the notices issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reacts to the horrific inconveniences faced by air passengers due to the prevailing fog in North India.