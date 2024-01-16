RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC delivers split verdict on TDP chief's plea against HC order
January 16, 2024  14:13
The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea challenging the high court order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case. 

 A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi differed on the interpretation and applicability of section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case. 

 Section 17A was introduced by an amendment with effect from July 26, 2018 and the provision stipulates a mandatory requirement for a police officer to seek prior approval from the competent authority for conducting any enquiry or inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Justice Bose said prior approval for conducting probe for the alleged offences under the PC Act against Naidu was needed.
