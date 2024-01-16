RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rupee plunges 23 paise to 83.09 against US dollar
January 16, 2024  20:21
image
The rupee slumped 23 paise to 83.09 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a strong greenback against major rivals overseas and negative equity market dented investor sentiment. 

Besides, volatile crude oil prices in the international markets weighed on the domestic currency, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.95 and traded in the range of 82.92 to 83.09 against the greenback during intra-day. 

The unit finally settled at 83.09 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 23 paise from its previous close. 

On Monday, the rupee settled with a gain of 9 paise at 82.86 against the US dollar. 

This was the ninth consecutive day of gain for the Indian currency. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Uddhav faction moves SC against Speaker's order
Uddhav faction moves SC against Speaker's order

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Sena bloc led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the 'real...

No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati
No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

Flight delays: Scindia warns passengers against unruly behaviour
Flight delays: Scindia warns passengers against unruly behaviour

With low-visibility conditions significantly disrupting flight operations at the Delhi airport, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said all stakeholders are working round-the-clock to minimise fog-related impact as...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances