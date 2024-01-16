Rupee plunges 23 paise to 83.09 against US dollar





Besides, volatile crude oil prices in the international markets weighed on the domestic currency, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.95 and traded in the range of 82.92 to 83.09 against the greenback during intra-day.





The unit finally settled at 83.09 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 23 paise from its previous close.





On Monday, the rupee settled with a gain of 9 paise at 82.86 against the US dollar.





This was the ninth consecutive day of gain for the Indian currency. -- PTI

