R-Day: Airspace curbs in national capital for 11 days starting from Jan 19
January 16, 2024  20:46
Airspace restrictions will be in place in the national capital for 11 days starting from January 19, in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, according to an official. 

The restrictions, which will be in force till January 29, will not impact scheduled flights. 

Landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period, the official said on Tuesday. 

As per the NOTAM issued by the Airports Authority of India, these restrictions will be in force from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29. 

Generally, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations. 

The official said the curbs will not impact the movement of scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators. 

Besides, there will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state. -- PTI
