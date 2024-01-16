Ram Mandir at exact spot we fought for: Priest





"They said that the temple is not being constructed where the court had ordered. Then where is it being constructed? Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should come and tell," Mahant Raju Das said while talking to ANI.





"The temple is being constructed exactly at the place for which we fought," he added. His statement came after Digvijay Singh alleged on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and RSS wanted to demolish the Babri Masjid and not build a temple because until the mosque is demolished, the issue does not become a communal issue.





In a long post on X, Digvijay Singh said that the Congress never opposed the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya but asked to wait till the court's decision.





"Congress never opposed the construction of RamMandir in Ayodhya. Was asked only to wait till the court's decision for construction in the disputed land. 'Bhoomi pujan' on non-disputed land was also done during the time of Rajiv ji. Narasimha Rao ji had also acquired non-disputed land for the construction of Ram temple," he said. "But BJP, VHP and RSS wanted to demolish the mosque, not build a temple. Because until the mosque is demolished the issue does not become a Hindu-Muslim issue. Destruction is in their behaviour and character; taking political advantage by spreading unrest is their strategy. That's why their slogan was "Ram Lalla hum aayenge, Mandir wahi Banayenge," he added.





He further added that now why not build it (temple) there? When the Supreme Court gave the disputed land to the Trust? "Only Champat Rai ji of VHP or Narendra Modi ji can answer this. My sympathies are with the families of the volunteers who were martyred in the temple construction movement and those against whom criminal cases were filed in the court. Have they been invited? Are the people of Nirmohi Akhara, who fought for Ram Janmabhoomi for 175 years, invited? Is this Raj Dharma? Is this Ram Raj?" Digvijay Singh said on X.

Hanumangarhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das on Tuesday rejected Congress leader Digvijay Singh's statement that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has not been built on the "disputed" land that the Supreme Court gave to the Temple Trust. He said that the temple is being constructed exactly at the place for which the Hindu organisations fought.