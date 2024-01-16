Rahul lives in la-la land, lies: Union minister





Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is an emotional and important issue for crores of Indians and whatever Wayanad MP states regarding it holds no importance.





"Rahul Gandhi lives in this 'la-la' world where he thinks that everything that he says is predicated by nobody understanding the truth and that he can get away with these atrocious lies he tried in 2014 and 2019 and he is trying it again today," Union MoS said.





Stating that the people of India are wise enough, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "They understand Rahul Gandhi's politics. And we will leave it to the people of India to decide what answer they should give to Rahul Gandhi. His guru, Sam Pitroda, also said the same thing a few days ago. So he can think whatever he wants but it's a deeply felt emotional issue for crores of Indians." -- ANI

Reacting to the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have made the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya a 'Narendra Modi' function, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Rahul Gandhi lives in his own 'la-la' land and repeatedly keeps on spreading lies.