Man accused of spitting on religious procession in Ujjain gets bail





The court accepted the bail application of Adnan Mansoori, the only adult accused in the case, observing that the complainant and one of the eyewitnesses in the case turned hostile and "did not support the prosecution's case".





The order was issued by the high court on December 15, an advocate associated with the case said on Monday.





Justice Anil Verma of the Indore bench of the high court, while allowing Mansoori's bail plea said, "Considering all the facts and circumstances of the case, arguments advanced by counsel for the parties, nature and gravity of allegation as also taking note of the fact that complainant Sawan Lot has been examined before the trial court but he has turned hostile and did not support the case of prosecution and he has also denied his relevant portion of his FIR. Eyewitness Ajay Khatri also turned hostile and did not support the case of the prosecution."





"No T.I. (test identification) parade has been conducted by the investigating officer; investigation is over and charge sheet has been filed; applicant is not having any criminal background. In view of the above, I deem it proper to release the applicant on bail. Accordingly, without commenting on the merits of the case, the application is allowed," it said.





"It is directed that the applicant be released on bail upon his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 75,000 with one solvent surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court for his appearance before the trial court, as and when required. He shall abide by the conditions enumerated under section 437(3) CrPC," the court added.





During the arguments in the high court, the prosecution objected to Mansoori's bail plea and said he has been identified in the CCTV footage of the alleged incident, and that there are serious allegations against him of harming communal harmony.

Nearly five months after his arrest, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to an 18-year-old man in the case of allegedly spitting on the Mahakal Sawari procession held in Ujjain in July last year.