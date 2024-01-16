RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata announces 'harmony rally' in Kolkata on Jan 22
January 16, 2024  16:21
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that she will lead a 'rally for harmony' with people of all religions in Kolkata on January 22 amid the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Banerjee, the chief of the ruling TMC, said she would begin the procession from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata after paying obeisance to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple.

 "On January 22, I will visit the Kalighat temple and offer puja. Then I will take part in a harmony rally with people of all religions. This has nothing to do with any other programme," she said, addressing a press conference at the state secretariat.

 The march, to be organised by the TMC, will touch upon places of worship of different religions, including mosques, churches and gurdwaras, before culminating at the Park Circus Maidan, she said. Banerjee also asked party workers to organise similar rallies in all the districts of the state. 

 She said that 'Pran Pratistha' or consecration is not the job of politicians but of priests. "It is not our job to do 'Pran Pratistha'. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure," he said. PTI
