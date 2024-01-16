IndiGo apologises to Goa-Delhi tarmac passengers





In a viral video, passengers of an IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight, which was diverted to Mumbai (confirmed by airport sources) due to operational issues, were seen eating and sitting on the airport tarmac at Mumbai Airport.





Referring to this, Indigo Airline said in an official statement, "We are aware of the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi on January 14, 2024. The flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi. We sincerely apologise to our customers and we are currently looking into the incident. We will take the necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future."





The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also issued a statement in connection to the incident and said that the passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken.





"Indigo 6E 2195 (Goa to Delhi) was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions. As the flight was already significantly delayed in Goa, passengers were irate and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected. The airport operators, in coordination with CISF QRT, cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the terminal building. Passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further action was taken," it said. -- ANI

