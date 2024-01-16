RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IndiGo apologises to Goa-Delhi tarmac passengers
January 16, 2024  10:54
image
After a video went viral showing passengers sitting unfazed on the tarmac as the Indigo flight from Goa to Delhi was diverted to Mumbai, the airline on Monday issued a statement and apologised to the customers, assuring that it would take necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future.

In a viral video, passengers of an IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight, which was diverted to Mumbai (confirmed by airport sources) due to operational issues, were seen eating and sitting on the airport tarmac at Mumbai Airport. 

 Referring to this, Indigo Airline said in an official statement, "We are aware of the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi on January 14, 2024. The flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi. We sincerely apologise to our customers and we are currently looking into the incident. We will take the necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future." 

 The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also issued a statement in connection to the incident and said that the passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken. 

 "Indigo 6E 2195 (Goa to Delhi) was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions. As the flight was already significantly delayed in Goa, passengers were irate and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected. The airport operators, in coordination with CISF QRT, cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the terminal building. Passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further action was taken," it said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati
No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay
Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.

In Pictures - Jabeur, Gauff ease into second round; Osaka ousted
In Pictures - Jabeur, Gauff ease into second round; Osaka ousted

Images from Day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday.

BSP Beyond Behenji
BSP Beyond Behenji

'It is an existential crisis. We cannot recover lost ground through social media. We need to forge alliances and reshape our ideological contours.'

Sensex crosses 73K for 1st time; Nifty scales 22K
Sensex crosses 73K for 1st time; Nifty scales 22K

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro jumped over 6 per cent after the IT company's December quarter earnings beat estimates. The other prominent gainers were HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Reliance...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances