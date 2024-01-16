RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gujarat court acquits Cong MLA Mevani, 30 others in 2017 rail blockade case
January 16, 2024  19:07
image
A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday acquitted Congress legislator Jignesh Mevani and 30 others in a 2017 case of obstructing a train as a mark of protest against the state government's policies. 

The court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate PN Goswami acquitted Dalit leader Mevani and others after giving them the benefit of doubt. 

Mevani and others were booked by Ahmedabad railway police in 2017 for blocking a Rajdhani train for nearly 20 minutes at Kalupur railway station here as part of a 'rail roko' protest call given by them to protest against the state government's policies. 

A case was registered against him along with 30 others under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, and criminal conspiracy. Thirteen out of 31 accused were women. 

They were also booked under section 153 of the Railways Act that deals with endangering the safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act. 

Mevani represents Vadgam assembly constituency as a Congress MLA and is a convener at NGO Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch. 

A sessions court had in 2021 refused to discharge him in the case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Uddhav faction moves SC against Speaker's order
Uddhav faction moves SC against Speaker's order

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Sena bloc led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the 'real...

No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati
No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

Israeli player leaves Turkey after detention over Gaza protest
Israeli player leaves Turkey after detention over Gaza protest

Turkey detains Israeli player over '100 days' message on wrist

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances