First batch of 1000 kilos of laddus sent to Ayodhya
January 16, 2024  12:34
image
Around 1000 kilos of laddus are ready for dispatch from Shri Krishna's birthplace in Mathura to Ayodhya.About 45 tonnes of delectable laddoos are being prepared to be distributed to devotees and VIPs in attendance from across the country.

The laddus were arranged in a manner that spelt out the name 'Ram' in both Hindi and English.

A dedicated team of confectioners from Varanasi has also been working round the clock to ensure the timely production of these laddus. 
