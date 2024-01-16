RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Farsi to be one of India's 9 classical languages
January 16, 2024  00:46
image
In a significant move to deepen cultural ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that the Government of India has decided to include Farsi (Persian) as one of the nine classical languages in India under the New Education Policy.

"The government of India has decided to include Farsi as one of the nine classical languages of India in our New Education Policy," said Jaishankar, highlighting the cultural, literary, and linguistic connections between Iran and India.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Iran, made the above remarks during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, H Amir-Abdollahian on Monday.

This recognition reflects a commitment to fostering greater understanding and appreciation of Farsi's rich heritage within the Indian educational framework.

Tamil was the first language in India to be accorded classical language status in 2004.

Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia are the other languages that have been declared classical languages in India by the central government.

"In addition to these classical languages Pali, Persian, and Prakrit; and their works of literature too must be preserved for their richness and for the pleasure and enrichment of posterity," according to India's National Education Policy-2020.  -- ANI
