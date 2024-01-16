RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ensure Ansari not visited with any unforeseen situation: SC directs UP
January 16, 2024  18:30
image
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to continue with the security measures to ensure that gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently lodged in Banda jail in the state, is not visited with any "unforeseen situation". 

The apex court, which perused the chart placed before it indicating the security arrangements made for Mukhtar Ansari, observed they appeared to be "formidable enough". 

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing a plea filed by Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, raising the issue of safety and security of his father even within the jail premises and also to transfer him to any other prison outside Uttar Pradesh. 

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, placed before the bench the details about number of cases pending against Mukhtar Ansari at different stages and on the security arrangements. 

He said details of cases involved those which are at the stage of investigation and also at trial stage. 

"They (security arrangements) appear formidable enough. That is our impression," the bench observed. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, requested the bench to adjourn the matter to July. The bench observed that the ASG has brought to its notice certain measures. 

"Even with all the measures, things may happen. We may not be certain about that. For the moment, whatever is being done, let it continue," the bench said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Uddhav faction moves SC against Speaker's order
Uddhav faction moves SC against Speaker's order

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Sena bloc led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the 'real...

No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati
No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

Mysuru sculptor's Ram Lalla to be installed in Ayodhya mandir
Mysuru sculptor's Ram Lalla to be installed in Ayodhya mandir

A new idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances