Ensure Ansari not visited with any unforeseen situation: SC directs UP





The apex court, which perused the chart placed before it indicating the security arrangements made for Mukhtar Ansari, observed they appeared to be "formidable enough".





A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing a plea filed by Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, raising the issue of safety and security of his father even within the jail premises and also to transfer him to any other prison outside Uttar Pradesh.





Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, placed before the bench the details about number of cases pending against Mukhtar Ansari at different stages and on the security arrangements.





He said details of cases involved those which are at the stage of investigation and also at trial stage.





"They (security arrangements) appear formidable enough. That is our impression," the bench observed. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, requested the bench to adjourn the matter to July. The bench observed that the ASG has brought to its notice certain measures.





"Even with all the measures, things may happen. We may not be certain about that. For the moment, whatever is being done, let it continue," the bench said. -- PTI

