RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Consecration rituals begin at Ram temple in Ayodhya
January 16, 2024  12:58
An artist works on a sculpture of Lord Ram in Ayodhya
An artist works on a sculpture of Lord Ram in Ayodhya
Rituals in the run-up to the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony started at the temple complex in Ayodhya on Tuesday, its chief priest said. These will continue till January 21. 

On January 22, the minimum essential rituals needed for the "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had told reporters on Monday. 

"The 'anushthan' has started and will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals invoking all the "devis and devtas" (goddesses and gods)," Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said. 

 The trust said there are seven adhivasas in the "Pran Pratishtha" and a minimum of three adhivasas are in practice. There are 121 "acharyas" who are conducting the rituals and Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid is overseeing, coordinating and directing all proceedings of the "anushthan". 

The principal "acharya" will be Laxmikant Dixit Dixit of Kashi. The Ram temple "Pran Pratishtha" will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22, Rai had said. 

 The rituals preceding the "Pran Pratishtha" started with the "prayaschita" and "karmakuti poojan", according to a schedule released by the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. 

 On January 17, the idol's "parisar pravesh" will be completed, followed by "teerth poojan", "jal yatra" and "gandhadhivas" on January 18 and "aushadhadhivas", "kesaradhivas", "ghritadhivas" and "dhanyadhivas" on January 19. 

 On January 20, rituals related to "sharkara dhivas", "phaladhivas" and "pushpadhivas" will be held. On January 21, the "madhyadhivas" and "shaiyadhivas" rituals will be completed, according the schedule. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati
No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay
Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.

In Pictures - Jabeur, Gauff ease into second round; Osaka ousted
In Pictures - Jabeur, Gauff ease into second round; Osaka ousted

Images from Day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances