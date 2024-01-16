RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Coast Guard rescues 182 stranded pilgrims off Kakdwip in West Bengal
January 16, 2024  22:54
File image
The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 182 stranded pilgrims on board a ferry off Kakdwip in West Bengal, a statement said.                 

Merchant Vessel 'Swasthya Sathi' was ferrying about 400 pilgrims from Ganga Sagar Mela at Sagar island to Kakdwip when it ran aground due to extremely poor visibility, the statement issued by the ICG said.                 

"In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard rescued 182 pilgrims stranded on a grounded ferry off Kakdwip in West Bengal on January 16," it said. 

After receiving a message from the South 24 Parganas district magistrate in the early hours, the operations team of the ICG swung into action and dispatched two air cushion vehicles (Hovercrafts) from Haldia and Sagar island to provide assistance.

"The hovercrafts evacuated 182 pilgrims before guiding the boat with the remaining pilgrims to a safe destination," the ICG said.

"To ensure the safety of people during the annual mela, the ICG had already deployed sea-borne units at various strategic locations," it said. -- PTI
