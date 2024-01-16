BRS leader Kavitha skips ED date in Delhi excise policy case





The 45-year-old daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is understood to have communicated her decision not to comply with the ED summons to the investigating officer through an email. Her lawyer, Nitesh Rana, said on Monday that "there is a Supreme Court order that has said that the ED cannot summon Kavitha in this case".





However, ED sources have said that the BRS leader had obtained a temporary relief from the apex court last year and it is not valid now.





The federal agency might issue a fresh summons to her.





The sources said the ED will take a decision in this context soon.





Kavitha K or Kavitha Kalvakuntla was questioned thrice last year in connection with the case and the ED had recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.





The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC has asserted in the past that she had done no wrong and accused the BJP-led Centre of "using" the ED as the saffron party could not gain a "backdoor entry" into Telangana. -- PTI

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Kavitha K did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for a fresh round of questioning in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, officials said.