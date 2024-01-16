Biden reacts to Trump's Iowa win: It's you and me





Notably, Trump's victory has solidified his position as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to turn up against incumbent Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch.





"Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He's the clear front runner on the other side at this point. But here's the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it'll be true tomorrow," Joe Biden posted on X.





President Biden's remarks come after Trump won the Iowa caucus according to multiple projections.

President Joe Biden has called former President Donald Trump the 'front runner' of the "other side" after his landslide victory in Iowa caucuses and termed the 2024 contest as, "you and me" versus the "extreme MAGA Republicans".