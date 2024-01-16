RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Biden reacts to Trump's Iowa win: It's you and me
January 16, 2024  10:41
image
President Joe Biden has called former President Donald Trump the 'front runner' of the "other side" after his landslide victory in Iowa caucuses and termed the 2024 contest as, "you and me" versus the "extreme MAGA Republicans". 

 Notably, Trump's victory has solidified his position as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to turn up against incumbent Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch. 

 "Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He's the clear front runner on the other side at this point. But here's the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it'll be true tomorrow," Joe Biden posted on X.

President Biden's remarks come after Trump won the Iowa caucus according to multiple projections.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati
No tie-up with any party before LS poll, but...: Mayawati

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay
Indigo passenger hits pilot after over 10 hour delay

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.

In Pictures - Jabeur, Gauff ease into second round; Osaka ousted
In Pictures - Jabeur, Gauff ease into second round; Osaka ousted

Images from Day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday.

BSP Beyond Behenji
BSP Beyond Behenji

'It is an existential crisis. We cannot recover lost ground through social media. We need to forge alliances and reshape our ideological contours.'

Sensex crosses 73K for 1st time; Nifty scales 22K
Sensex crosses 73K for 1st time; Nifty scales 22K

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro jumped over 6 per cent after the IT company's December quarter earnings beat estimates. The other prominent gainers were HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Reliance...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances