Assam's highest civilian award to ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Assam's highest civilian award to ex-CJI Ranjan GogoiJanuary 16, 2024 22:14
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the first person from the northeastern region to reach that post, was named for Assam's highest civilian award 'Assam Bhaibav' on Tuesday.
The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference here, during which he also named prominent personalities who will get two other major state government awards.
"This year, we have decided to bestow the 'Assam Bhaibav' award on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi for his achievements in the judicial field. He is an inspiration for generations to come," Sarma said.
Gogoi, who was the chief justice of India in 2018-19, had headed the bench that gave the verdict in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.
He is currently a member of Rajya Sabha, having been nominated in March 2020.
The 'Assam Bhaibav' award carries a financial component of Rs 5 lakh.
Sarma announced the names of four prominent persons for 'Assam Saurav' awards, including swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika and sprinter Hima Das. -- PTI
