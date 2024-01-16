Arms case: NIA charges Pak terrorist Ranjot Singh





Besides Rode alias Baba and Ranjot alias Rana, the others named in the chargesheet are Taranjot Singh alias Tanna and Gurjit Singh alias Paa of Punjab's Gurdaspur, and Rehmat Ali alias Miyan, a Pakistan-based smuggler.





The chargesheet was filed on Tuesday in the NIA special court in Punjab's Mohali in the case in which a cache of firearms and ammunition was recovered from a cremation ground in Bagtana Boharwala village in Dera Baba Nanak, Batala, in the border area of Punjab, on March 24 last year.





The seizure had included five glock pistols, 10 magazines and live cartridges (9 MM).





Investigations so far have revealed connections between members of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force and individuals based in Pakistan in the case, said the NIA.





Along with the accused charge-sheeted on Tuesday, the NIA said, it had identified one Malkit Singh alias Pistol also as involved in the intricate network of arms smuggling from across the border.





Malkit was earlier charge-sheeted in the case on November 11 last year.





"Malkit, Tanna and Paa were found to have been in direct communication with Rehmat Ali alias Miyan, Lakhbir Singh Rode and Ranjot Singh," said the anti-terror agency.





"As per investigations, the smuggled arms were meant for use in targeted killings of persons from other faiths and for extortion to raise funds for the KLF and International Sikh Youth Federation," said the NIA, adding "the entire conspiracy was also aimed at creating a stir in the media with the ultimate aim to create an atmosphere of fear and terror in India." -- ANI

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against five persons, including 'designated individual terrorist' Lakhbir Singh Rode and Pakiastan-based terrorist Ranjot Singh in a case relating to cross-border smuggling of arms via drones into Punjab.