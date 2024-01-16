All Parl breach accused disrupted sovereignty: Police





The allegations against the accused are grave, serious and heinous in nature. The accused persons are involved in disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India, as per the police.





There is strong, cogent, convincing, clinching and credible material, evidence and other documents against the present accused, which disentitles him to be released on bail. There is adequate, substantial and sufficient material, evidence and other documents against the present accused that show his involvement, the police said.





The police further stated that the material, evidence and other documentary evidence show her complicity in the offence and thus disentitle her to be released on bail.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of accused Neelam Azad in the Parliament security breach case and said the present accused is involved in the offence, which is punishable up to a life sentence or death penalty.