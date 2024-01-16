RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ahead of R-Day, pro-Khalistan graffiti found in Delhi
January 16, 2024  21:11
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
Ahead of the Republic Day, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a pillar in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, according to the police. 

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident on Tuesday, police said. 

A senior police officer said the graffiti reading "SJF, January 26, Khalistan" was painted on the pillar by an unidentified person. 

"The area where the graffiti has been painted is very secluded and hardly anyone goes there. We suspect that the person painted the graffiti on Monday night," the officer said. 

"Our staff came to know about the graffiti through a video. A case was registered in the matter on Tuesday," the officer said. 

The police said they are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the person who painted the graffiti. -- PTI
