AAP's Chhattisgarh unit chief quits, accuses top leadership of apathy

AAP's Chhattisgarh unit chief quits, accuses top leadership of apathyJanuary 16, 2024 21:28
AAP's Chhattisgarh chief Komal Hupendi (left)/Courtesy X
The Chhattisgarh unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party Komal Hupendi on Tuesday quit the party blaming the top leadership of an apathetic attitude.
He and six other state leaders have resigned, he said.
"I was in government service, and wanted to do something for society, so I joined the Aam Aadmi Party. I found this party better than others and was impressed by the work it was doing in Delhi. AAP's organisation in Chhattisgarh was weak but we did some good work and the organisation grew. When assembly elections were held in 2023, AAP had announced it would contest all 90 seats, but it did not contest all the seats despite our insistence," he said.
The top leaders should have at least told him the reason, but they did not even pick up his phone calls, Hupendi claimed.
"Candidates were given tickets but there was no support from the top leadership," he said.
He had not decided which party he would join, Hupendi said. -- PTI
