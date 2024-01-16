10th Namibian cheetah dies in Kuno





Nine cheetahs have died in Kuno so far.

Namibian Cheetah Shaurya dies at around 3:17 pm today. The Director Lion Project, says the cheetah was observed with a incoordination and a staggering gait by the tracking team at around 11 am. The animal was tranquilised and was found to be weak. The animal was revived but complications arose after revival and the animal failed to respond to CPR. The cause of death will be ascertained after a postmortem.