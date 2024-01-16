RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


108-ft incense stick for Ram Mandir lit in Ayodhya
January 16, 2024  11:45
The 108-feet incense stick from Gujarat has reached Ayodhya. The stick was lit in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Das.

India is preparing for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The Ram Temple is 380 feet long, 250 feet wide, and 161 feet high. Numerous gifts are being received from devotees across the world, including the 108-foot-long incense stick, 7,000 kg of 'Ram Halwa', a 400 kg lock and key, and a 2,100 kg bell made of 'Ashtadhatu'. However, there is a shortage of 'Ramcharitmanas' due to the high demand ahead of the inauguration.
