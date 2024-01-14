Woman autopsy assistant who conducted 700 PMs invited for Ram temple event





Speaking to ANI, Santoshi Durga shared that she had served as a sanitation worker for the Jeevan Deep Committee at Narharpur Primary Health for nearly 18 years.





Throughout this time, she conducted over 700 postmortems and received recognition from various societies for her contributions.





Stunned by the invitation, Santoshi said, "Even in my whole life, I never thought that I would be called from Ayodhya, but Lord Ram has called me by sending an invitation letter."





She revealed that when she received the letter, she was astonished, and tears of joy came out of her eyes.





Santoshi Durga conveyed her thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the invitation letter.





She mentioned that she plans to depart from Narharpur on January 18, attend the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya, and pray for the happiness, peace, and progress of the people of Narharpur.





Narharpur BMO Prashant Kumar Singh also congratulated Santoshi and said that it is a matter of pride for us that she has received the invitation letter from Ayodhya. -- ANI

A 35-year-old woman autopsy assistant, who has conducted more than 700 postmortems, received an invitation from the Ram Mandir Trust for the Pran Pratistha program of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.