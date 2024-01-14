RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will welcome Deora if he joins Shiv Sena: Shinde
January 14, 2024  13:09
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday was evasive on former Union minister Milind Deora, who quit the Congress earlier in the day, joining the Shiv Sena but said his party will welcome him if he chooses to do so. 

"I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," Shinde said. 

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, earlier in the day Deora said, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years." 

Speculation is rife in political circles over the past few days that he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. -- PTI
