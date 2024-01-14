RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will visit Ayodhya with family after 'pran pratishtha': Akhilesh
January 14, 2024  17:08
image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday turned down the invitation to the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, joining the list of Opposition leaders to have snubbed the temple invite. 

However, Akhilesh did say that he will visit the temple with his family at a later date. 

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and a host of Congress bigwigs -- national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have already turned down the invitation to the pran pratishtha ceremony. 

The SP chief and the former UP chief minister, on Friday, wrote to Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust entrusted with the construction of the Ram Temple, informing him of his decision to skip the event. 

"Thank you for the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple and congratulations on its successful completion," read the letter written by the SP chief. 

"I will surely visit Ayodhya with my family after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony," he added. -- ANI
