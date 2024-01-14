RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP govt launches cleanliness drive, Adityanath joins it in Ayodhya
January 14, 2024  20:25
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in a cleanliness drive ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple, in Ayodhya./ANI Photo
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in a cleanliness drive ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple, in Ayodhya./ANI Photo
The Uttar Pradesh government and several organisations on Sunday launched a statewide cleanliness drive, which will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the campaign in Ayodhya, while other ministers and public representatives joined the drive elsewhere. 

"On the call of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, major cleanliness campaign was started from Shri Ayodhya Dham today. On this occasion, vehicles related to garbage disposal and cleanliness were also flagged off. We are dedicated to keeping the divinity and sanctity of Navya Ayodhya intact," the chief minister posted on X. 

Addressing the public in Ayodhya on December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to them to take a pledge to make Ayodhya the cleanest city of India. 

"This is the responsibility of the residents of Ayodhya." 

He had also requested people to run a cleanliness drive at all religious sites and temples across the country from January 14 to January 22. 

As part of the campaign, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya cleaned the Balkeshwar Hanuman Temple in Nirala Nagar in Lucknow. 

Maurya swept the floor, picked up garbage and put it in a cart. He appealed to people to participate in this cleanliness campaign. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Milind Deora ends '55-yr relationship' with Congress, joins Shinde-led Sena
Milind Deora ends '55-yr relationship' with Congress, joins Shinde-led Sena

Speculation is rife in political circles over the past few days that he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

Union minister questions Shankaracharyas' contribution to Hindus
Union minister questions Shankaracharyas' contribution to Hindus

'Shankaracharyas look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP through a political prism. This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Ram is our God'

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star
How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star Garima Garg on styling Alia Bhatt and her take on this celebrity-approved trend

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances