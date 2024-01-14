RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Union min questions contribution of Shankaracharyas
January 14, 2024  09:33
image
Union Minister Narayan Rane has said the Shankaracharyas should bless the Ram Temple instead of criticising some aspects and accused them of looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a "political prism".
 
Speaking to reporters in Palghar on Saturday, he also said the Shankaracharyas must spell out their own contribution to Hinduism.
 
"No one could do it until now. Modi, BJP took it up and a temple is being built. Should they bless the temple or criticise it? It means Shankaracharyas look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP through a political prism. This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Ram is our God," Rane said.
 
"Shankaracharyas should tell what is their contribution to the Hindu religion," he added.
 
Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stating that President Droupadi Murmu must inaugurate the Ram Temple, Rane said he would not comment on someone "who has no job and sits at home."
 
Rane claimed Thackeray's faction would take a further hit as "eight out of 16 MLAs with him are approaching us (BJP-led ruling alliance) and would join soon".
 
The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after a majority of MLAs sided with Eknath Shinde, who went on to become chief minister with the support of the BJP.
 
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe accused Rane of insulting the Hindu religion and its spiritual heads. 
 
Rane doesn't know enough about Hinduism, he said, and sought the BJP's response on the minister's remarks.
