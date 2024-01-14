RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two more persons arrested in connection with attack on ED officials: Police
January 14, 2024  16:08
File image
File image
Two more persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5, taking the number of arrests in the case to four, a senior police officer said. 

The ED has stated that three of its officers were injured and their belongings were snatched in an attack on them at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district when they went to search the premises of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with its probe into the money trail in an alleged ration distribution scam in the state. 

While one of the accused was arrested from a fishery at Nazat, the other was rounded up from Minakha, both in North 24 Parganas district, the police officer said. 

Altogether four persons have so far been arrested in connection with the mob attack on the ED officials, he said. -- PTI
