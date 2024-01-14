RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tight security in place at Bengal's Gangasagar Mela for Makar Sankranti
January 14, 2024  12:40
File image
File image
Tight security measures have been put in place at Gangasagar Mela for Makar Sankranti, a senior minister said. 

State power and sports minister Aroop Biswas said 45 lakh pilgrims have taken a holy dip at Gangsagar from January 8 to 13 and the number is likely to swell on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Monday. 

He said 14,000 policemen have been deployed, 45 watch towers built, over 1,100 CCTVs installed and pilgrims are being ferried to Sagar Island through 36 vessels, 100 launches and six barges across 22 jetties, while 300 fog lights have been installed on Muriganga River. 

The senior minister reiterated the state government's demand for according national fair tag for Gangasagar Mela akin to Kumbh Mela. 

"It is very difficult for the state government alone to bear the huge expenses of organising the annual fair. Due to an increase in footfall as a result of improved communication, over Rs 265 crore is expected to be incurred during this year's fair." 

"If the central government recognises Gangasagar Mela as a national fair, more developmental works could be taken up. Massive sea erosion is taking place near Kapil Muni Ashram. To stop it, financial assistance and cooperation from the Centre is needed," the ministers told reporters on Saturday. -- PTI
