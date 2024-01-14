RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali to join Rahul's yatra
January 14, 2024  14:20
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali/ANI file image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali/ANI file image
Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who remains suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party, on Sunday announced his decision to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying he would be failing in his duty as a politician if he did not join biggest drive for unity and justice. 

The BSP had suspended Ali last month for "anti-party" activities. 

Ali had been actively joining opposition ranks in attacking the BJP and its policies even though the Mayawati-led BSP has maintained a distance from the ruling alliance as well as the opposition bloc INDIA. 

In a post on X, Ali announced after landing in Imphal that he has decided to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. 

"This is a very important moment for me. I have arrived here after much soul-searching. I had two options either to accept the status quo and ignore the exploitation of Dalits, backwards, tribals, minorities and other marginalised and poor sections, or to launch an all-out campaign against this atmosphere of fear, hate, exploitation and the deepening divide in the country," he said. 

"My conscience pushed me to take the second option. Taking this decision came naturally to me as I was myself at the receiving end of a similar attack in Parliament, where swear words were used by a member of the ruling party against me and my religion," the BSP leader said. -- PTI
