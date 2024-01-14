Punjab schools up to Class 5 to remain closed till Jan 21 due to cold





Making the announcement on X, education minister Harjot Singh Bains said regular classes would be conducted for students of grades 6 to 12 from 10 am to 3 pm.





On January 7, the state government had ordered the closure of all the government, government-aided and private schools up to Class 10 till January 14.





However, the schools were open for Classes 11 and 12.





Cold wave has been sweeping many parts of Punjab and Haryana.

On Sunday, minimum temperatures at many places in both states hovered 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal, the meteorological department said. -- PTI

