Odisha: Crew member of detained Vietnamese ship with drugs hurt after falling into sea





Twenty-one Vietnamese crew members have been detained on the ship, which is anchored 4-5 km away from the port under the supervision of the customs department.





Around 3 am, the crew member fell into the sea from the ship. However, it was not clear immediately whether he accidentally fell into the sea, attempted suicide or tried to escape, the police said.





"After getting information about the incident, we rushed to the spot and rescued him. He was first admitted to the port hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar," said Santosh Kumar Jena, the sub-divisional police officer of Paradip.





He sustained injuries on his face and hand, the SDPO said, adding that his condition was stated to be stable.





"An investigation was underway," he said.





In the biggest drug haul in Odisha, 22 kg of cocaine was seized from the ship on December 1.





The ship, MV Debi, reached here from Indonesia on the way to Denmark. -- PTI

