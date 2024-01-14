Nyay yatra: Rahul special flight to Manipur delayed





The Congress leaders have not yet boarded the flight and are waiting at the airport lounge.





Earlier on Sunday, Rahul was spotted leaving his residence in Delhi for the airport.





The 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' is scheduled to start at noon with a floral tribute at the Khongjom War Memorial, followed by its launch at Myay Maidan, Khongjom in Manipur's Thoubai.





The evening break was scheduled at 5:30 pm at Koirengei Bazar in Imphal. The night halt will be at Koujengleima Sports Association Football Ground in Imphal's Sekmai.





Rahul Gandhi will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, going through 110 districts throughout the Yatra.





Ahead of their departure from Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that the party aims to reach every house till people get the right to justice.





"We will reach every house, till we get the right to justice! Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will begin from Thoubal, Manipur today. People's beloved Shri @RahulGandhiji will lead this national mass movement of the Congress Party, covering a distance of 6700 KM from 15 states," Kharge said in a post on 'X'. -- ANI

