RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nyay yatra: Rahul special flight to Manipur delayed
January 14, 2024  12:07
Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh and Salman Khurshid in the special flight at Delhi airport./ANI on X
Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh and Salman Khurshid in the special flight at Delhi airport./ANI on X
A special IndiGo flight, through which Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were going to travel to Manipur's Imphal for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was delayed due to fog and poor visibility conditions at Delhi Airport on Sunday morning.  

The Congress leaders have not yet boarded the flight and are waiting at the airport lounge.  

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul was spotted leaving his residence in Delhi for the airport.  

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' is scheduled to start at noon with a floral tribute at the Khongjom War Memorial, followed by its launch at Myay Maidan, Khongjom in Manipur's Thoubai.  

The evening break was scheduled at 5:30 pm at Koirengei Bazar in Imphal. The night halt will be at Koujengleima Sports Association Football Ground in Imphal's Sekmai.  

Rahul Gandhi will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, going through 110 districts throughout the Yatra.  

Ahead of their departure from Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that the party aims to reach every house till people get the right to justice.  

"We will reach every house, till we get the right to justice! Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will begin from Thoubal, Manipur today. People's beloved Shri @RahulGandhiji will lead this national mass movement of the Congress Party, covering a distance of 6700 KM from 15 states," Kharge said in a post on 'X'. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

Indore T20I: Perform or perish for Shubman Gill
Indore T20I: Perform or perish for Shubman Gill

India gears up for the second match of the three-game T20 series against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday.

Patidar hits century as India A draw against England Lions
Patidar hits century as India A draw against England Lions

Sarfaraz Khan missed out on a hundred by just four runs as India A and England Lions played out a draw.

EPL PIX: Manchester City rally to beat Newcastle; Chelsea win
EPL PIX: Manchester City rally to beat Newcastle; Chelsea win

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne sparked a late comeback 3-2 victory for his side at Newcastle United.

'Won't complain if pitches in India spin from ball one'
'Won't complain if pitches in India spin from ball one'

England's Ollie Pope, who has scored 2136 runs from 38 Tests since his debut in 2018, does not mind low-scoring Test matches in India.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances