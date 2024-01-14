RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NRI woman working in Delhi firm raped, CEO booked
January 14, 2024  21:41
image
The chief executive officer officer of a private company has been booked for allegedly raping an non-resident Indian woman who worked at his office in New Delhi, the police said on Sunday. 

According to the police, the incident took place on September 14, 2023 at a five-star hotel in the Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi district. 

Based on a complaint from the Indian-origin US citizen on Saturday night, an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chanakyapuri police station, they added. 

The complainant alleged that she was working as an assistant general manager at the company where the accused was the CEO, the police said. 

She said the man was known to her uncle and had helped her in getting a job, the complaint added. 

A senior police officer said further probe is underway in the matter. -- PTI
