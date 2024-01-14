RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No compromise on South Mumbai LS seat: Raut
January 14, 2024  11:32
Sanjay Raut
Against the backdrop of former Union minister Milind Deora quitting the Congress, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there would be no compromise on the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. 

Deora had recently expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. 

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora from the constituency in the 2014 and 2019 general elections. 

"Sawant is a two-time MP. What is wrong with him contesting again? There will be no compromise on this," Raut asserted. 

Queried on Deora quitting the Congress, Raut said, "We knew Murli Deora well and what it is to work for the party and sacrifice for it. If people change loyalties to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state." 

Deora was also the head of the Mumbai Congress at one time. 

He is the son of party stalwart late Murli Deora. -- PTI
