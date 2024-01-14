RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Navi Mumbai airport's first phase to be operational by March 2025
January 14, 2024  11:00
image
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the Navi Mumbai international airport will be commercially operational by March 2025.
 
The upcoming airport is not just an important infrastructure project for Mumbai or Maharashtra but is a project of pride for the entire nation, he told reporters on Saturday.
 
He inspected the progress of the work connected to the airport, which is being built in five phases.
 
"The physical and financial completion is 55 to 60 per cent. The project began in 2018 and commercial operationalisation is expected by March 31, 2025. In the first and second phase that will commence together, one runway, one terminal and passenger capacity of two crore will be created," he told reporters.
 
The second runway, four terminals with an increased passenger capacity of 9 crore will be created in phases three, four and five, the Union minister added.
 
Incidentally, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devebdra Fadnavis have been earlier quoted as saying that the airport will begin commercial operations by the second half of 2024.
 
Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create multimodal connectivity under the Gati Shakti Yojana, Scindia said the upcoming airport will have road, rail and metro connectivity with future plans of water connectivity as well.
 
The airport will be connected to national highway 4B (348), the Sion-Panvel highway and the Atal Setu, the country's longest seabridge between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Raigad, which was inaugurated by the PM on Friday.
 
The airport will be connected to Targhar railway station and to metro lines 2D (DN Nagar to Mandale in Mankhurd), 8 (Mumbai Airport to Navi Mumbai Airport) and Pendhar-Belapur-Taloja line, he said.
 
In future, there are plans to connect it through hovercraft from Colaba in south Mumbai and cargo liners from Raigad in phase 2. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that's redefining ethnic fashion

EPL PIX: Manchester City rally to beat Newcastle; Chelsea win
EPL PIX: Manchester City rally to beat Newcastle; Chelsea win

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne sparked a late comeback 3-2 victory for his side at Newcastle United.

'Won't complain if pitches in India spin from ball one'
'Won't complain if pitches in India spin from ball one'

England's Ollie Pope, who has scored 2136 runs from 38 Tests since his debut in 2018, does not mind low-scoring Test matches in India.

Kohli returns as India target T20 series win vs Afghanistan
Kohli returns as India target T20 series win vs Afghanistan

Will the young gun survive Virat Kohli's comeback?

Nitish's name was proposed for INDIA convener, but...
Nitish's name was proposed for INDIA convener, but...

A close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday confirmed that a 'proposal' to make the Janata Dal-United president convener of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) came up at the meeting of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances