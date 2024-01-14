RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on Jan 16 and 17
January 14, 2024  23:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala from Tuesday to launch a number of development projects, including the New Dry Dock and the International Ship Repair Facility at the Cochin Shipyard Limited. 

The PMO said Modi will visit Sri Sathya Sai District in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics. 

He will interact with officer trainees of the 74th and 75th batches of the Indian Revenue Service (Custom & Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan. 

On Wednesday, Modi will offer prayers at Guruvayur and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami temples in Kerala before inaugurating important infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector, the PMO aid. 

In what will be a major boost to the sector, he will inaugurate three projects -- the New Dry Dock, the International Ship Repair Facility and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited -- worth over Rs 4,000 crore. -- PTI
