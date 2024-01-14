Milind Deora resigns from Congress

Milind Deora resigns from CongressJanuary 14, 2024 08:54
BREAKING: Congress leader Milind Deora resigns from the primary membership of the party.
"Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," Deora said on X.
