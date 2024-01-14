Man arrested for sexually harassing woman on board train in Kerala





An officer of Kottayam Railway Police, within whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said that the man was booked for the offence under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and then released on station bail later in the day.





The incident occurred after the train left Kottayam station and based on the 26-year-old woman's complaint, the man was deboarded at Kayamkulam by the police around 7 am and taken to Kottayam where his arrest was recorded, the officer said.





The woman was travelling from Aluva to Varkala and the man, a native of Kozhikode, was going from Ernakulam to Thiruvalla, the officer said.





According to the woman's complaint, the man touched her and misbehaved with her. -- PTI

